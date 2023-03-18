K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €19.49 ($20.96) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is €21.51 and its 200-day moving average is €21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.