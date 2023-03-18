L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.15.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

