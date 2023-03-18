Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 8,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 41,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAY. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,476,000.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

