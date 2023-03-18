Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Up to $19.73

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $20.69. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 11,887 shares traded.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $38,370.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,797,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $38,370.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,797,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,366.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,666 shares of company stock worth $5,400,986. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.