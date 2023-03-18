Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Up to $19.73

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $20.69. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 11,887 shares traded.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $38,370.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,797,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $38,370.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,797,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,709,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,366.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,666 shares of company stock worth $5,400,986. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.