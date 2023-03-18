LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE LC opened at $6.63 on Friday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Stories

