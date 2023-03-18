LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.56. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 91,203 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

