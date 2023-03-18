LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.56. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 91,203 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.64.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
