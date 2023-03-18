Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Linde by 1,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

NYSE LIN opened at $330.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.30. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

