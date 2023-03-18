Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Short Interest Update

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,916,100 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 16,100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,006.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LINRF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liontown Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liontown Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Liontown Resources in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LINRF opened at C$1.14 on Friday. Liontown Resources has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

