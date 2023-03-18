Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,033.41

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,033.41 ($12.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,082 ($13.19). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,038 ($12.65), with a volume of 143,637 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIO. Barclays raised their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,180 ($14.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of £674.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,402.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,184.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,033.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

