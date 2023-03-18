LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LPSN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.
LivePerson Stock Up 1.9 %
LPSN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
