LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
LivePerson Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.