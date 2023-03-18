LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

LivePerson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LivePerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $11,342,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $4,068,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Further Reading

