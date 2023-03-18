LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.