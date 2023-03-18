Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.79

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.79 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 48.70 ($0.59). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 46.25 ($0.56), with a volume of 340,391,974 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 660.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

