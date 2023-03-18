Luna Innovations Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luna Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Luna Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.62 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $218.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Luna Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.