Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.87

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.87 and traded as high as C$24.42. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$23.98, with a volume of 281,990 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

About Maple Leaf Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.87%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

