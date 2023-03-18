Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 1,211,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 378,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,004.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $4,922,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $2,820,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,295,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.