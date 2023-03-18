Mattel’s (MAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,820,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mattel by 18.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,439 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $35,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.