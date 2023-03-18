MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

MaxCyte (LON:MXCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($12.92) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 194.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MXCT stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 15.05. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($7.92). The firm has a market cap of £367.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,894.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 483.33.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

