McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.25

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.25 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 26.38 ($0.32). McBride shares last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 62,229 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of McBride in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.33, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

