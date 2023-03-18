McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.30.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $292.40 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.