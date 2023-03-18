McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.30.
MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $292.40 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.39.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
