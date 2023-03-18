Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $202,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

