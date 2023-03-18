Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) vs. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Financial Review

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out -193.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 6 3 1 2.50 Paramount Group 2 4 1 0 1.86

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 91.70%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $6.04, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 58.50% 10.25% 4.61% Paramount Group -4.91% -0.82% -0.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 3.00 $902.60 million $1.50 5.15 Paramount Group $740.38 million 1.26 -$36.40 million ($0.16) -26.87

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Paramount Group on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003, and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

