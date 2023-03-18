Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $130.49

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.49 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 154.05 ($1.88). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 147.30 ($1.80), with a volume of 16,618,576 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.32) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192 ($2.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,946.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

