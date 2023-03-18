MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,521 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 42.8% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 22,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

MFS Charter Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

