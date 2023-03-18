MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.76. 316,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 240,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.37% of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

