Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

