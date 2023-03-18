Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Shares Down 2%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 77,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 251,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Moolec Science Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based ingredient company, focuses on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. The company's product portfolio and pipeline leverage the agronomic efficiency of used target crops, such as soybeans and peas.

