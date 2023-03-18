MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

MorphoSys Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of MOR stock opened at €14.01 ($15.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.30. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €11.81 ($12.70) and a 1-year high of €27.87 ($29.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.73.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

