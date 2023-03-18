MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Position Increased by American Trust

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 393,266 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 472,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MRC stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $729.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

