MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.90

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $15.68. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 54,566 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

