MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Head-To-Head Review

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 2 5 0 2.71 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 120.70%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.99% 7.83% 5.54% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 0.70 -$8.90 million ($0.09) -71.11 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.47 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Meiwu Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

