nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $22.74 on Friday. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after buying an additional 1,430,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

