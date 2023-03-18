Needham & Company LLC Lowers Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $24.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
