Needham & Company LLC Lowers Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $24.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,548 shares of company stock valued at $537,319. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.