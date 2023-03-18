Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$40.15 and last traded at C$40.15. 1,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.35.

Neovasc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.01.

About Neovasc

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.