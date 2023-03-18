New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Stock Position Lifted by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 15.5% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 72,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVSA opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

New Vista Acquisition Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.