NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares Down 7.5%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 44,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 20,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

NextPlat Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.23% of NextPlat as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

