NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in NMI were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NMI by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NMI by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.31. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. NMI’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

