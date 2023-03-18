North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.90

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.90 and traded as high as C$22.09. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$21.81, with a volume of 55,328 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.81.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$576.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

About North American Construction Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.