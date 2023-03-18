Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

