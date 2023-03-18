NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading 3.2% Higher

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. 123,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 218,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
