NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading 3.2% Higher

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. 123,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 218,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.