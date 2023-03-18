Numis Securities Raises Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Price Target to GBX 475

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 430 ($5.24) to GBX 475 ($5.79) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 0.8 %

LON BMY opened at GBX 449.50 ($5.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 440.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. Bloomsbury Publishing has a one year low of GBX 349 ($4.25) and a one year high of GBX 492.50 ($6.00). The firm has a market cap of £366.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,043.18 and a beta of 0.53.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

(Get Rating)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

