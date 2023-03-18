Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,375 ($16.76) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.
Savills Stock Down 2.2 %
SVS stock opened at GBX 946 ($11.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 970.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 902.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 750 ($9.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.84 ($15.01).
About Savills
