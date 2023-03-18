Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,375 ($16.76) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

Savills Stock Down 2.2 %

SVS stock opened at GBX 946 ($11.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 970.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 902.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Savills has a 52-week low of GBX 750 ($9.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.84 ($15.01).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

