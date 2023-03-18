Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.67% from the company’s previous close.

The Gym Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.40 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.69 ($2.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.83. The company has a market capitalization of £178.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,002.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Stables purchased 25,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($29,859.84). Insiders bought a total of 25,081 shares of company stock worth $2,460,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

