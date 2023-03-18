Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NRIX opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $425.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.91.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
