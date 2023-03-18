Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NRIX opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $425.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 367,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 701,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 538,570 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.