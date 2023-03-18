NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $304.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.32.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $257.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

