OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.68 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

