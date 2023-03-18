Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 32,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 11,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

