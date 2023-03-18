ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ON

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of ON by 31.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ON by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,250 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.