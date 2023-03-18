ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.18.
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
