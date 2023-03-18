onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in onsemi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in onsemi by 73.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Down 2.8 %

ON stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.