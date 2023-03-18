Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU) Shares Up 0.3%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.55. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Onyx Acquisition Co. I comprises approximately 0.8% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

